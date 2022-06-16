By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, has challenged the jurisdiction of a Federal High Court sitting in Bayelsa State, to hear a N700 billion oil spill compensation suit by members of Aghoro 1 community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Indigenes of the coastal town of Aghoro 1, led by Mr. Victor Akamu, Pastor Erebimienkumor Goddey, Mrs. Jane Alex, Miss Edith George, Mr Israel Tomonye and FASF Associates Ltd on behalf of Aghoro 1 community had dragged SPDC to court over a May 17, 2018 oil leak from the oil firm’s Trans Ramos Pipeline.

When the suit came up for hearing, counsel to SPDC, Mr. Michael Amadi, told the court that the oil firm was challenging the jurisdiction to hear the case and appeal at the Court of Appeal.

He urged the court to hands off the case pending the determination of the interlocutory appeal as demanded by the hierarchy of courts since the Court of Appeal was already hearing the SPDC’s appeal.

However, the trial judge, Justice Isa Dashen, noted that though the records as claimed by the defendant’s counsel were before the court, he was yet to go through them to be abreast of developments on the case.

He said he was entitled to go through the court processes and records of the Court of Appeal before staying proceedings on the matter and adjourned till October 19, 2022 to enable him go through the processes filed before the court, adding that he would await the decision of the appellate court as the rules demand.