BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Project manager China Geo-engineering Cooperation Nig Ltd Mr Wang Ming assured that with adequate funding the ongoing construction works on the Abuja Outer Southern Express way or OSEX will be completed by November 2022.

Ming spoke in Abuja while conducting journalists round the project site.

He noted that the Outer Southern Express project runs for about 6.75km from the Presisidential Villa in Asokoro to the Apo Roundabout. According to him the dualisation project is made up of 10 lanes carriageway of 5 lanes each on each side.

The contract which he said was awarded during the last administration suffered hiccup as a result of inadequate funding.

“the current administration has since 2015 prioritized this project and as you can see there is steady pace of work compared to the past. With the level of funding we are getting now and if it continues, baring any unforseen event I can assure you that we will deliver this project before the end of November this year”

He described CGC as a world class construction with a track record of almost 30 years delivering quality projects in Nigeria.

Also speaking during the project tour the PRO of CGC Mr. Balogun Munir said that “CGC came to Nigeria almost 40 years ago and has delivered several key projects in the country.

He cited the Outer Northern Express Way ONEX or the popular Kubwa express way as one of the signature projects of the company which he noted was completed in record time by CGC and remains one of the best roads in Abuja today.

” CGC was registered in 1992. since then, we have carried out many projects across the country to the satisfaction of Nigerians. We have been engaged in urban water schemes, construction of dams, irrigation systems, dualization and completion of roads in regions all over the country including the popular kubwa express way”

He noted that as a responsible company CGC also gives priority to community development and has been actively involved in helping local communities in the provision of portable water by drilling boreholes, constructing access roads and culverts, providing palliatives to the less privileged especially at the height of the pandemic among others

“We also finds ways to give back to the community, like during the covid 19 pandemic, palliatives were given to citizens in the FCT and other states, roads have been constructed at ushafa in the Bwari LGA, boreholes have been drilled in Abaji, scholarships and laptops were given to some schools in Ushafa. We have also provided direct employment to over 300 residents of Abuja”. He added.