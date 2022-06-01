.

**Says Church did not take Army into confidence during negotiation with Kidnappers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Authorities of the Nigerian Army have denied the alleged complicity of its soldiers in the abduction of the Methodist Prelate of Nigeria and others, and the subsequent payment of #100million ransom for their release noting the while the incident was not reported to the Army Unit the area of abduction, the Army was not taken into confidence during the negotiation/payment of the ransom.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

It said, “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops of the Nigerian Army in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia state recently.

“While the Nigerian Army expresses concern and sympathy for the victim of this heinous crime and shares in his pains, the insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker.

“This allegation therefore raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.

“Given, the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area?

“Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers?

“No formal complaint has been received by the unit. More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransome paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.

“Moreso, the NA unit, has not received any debrief from the Prelate or the Methodist Church.

“It is therefore, important to state that troops are deployed at Forward Operating Base(FOB) Okigwe and in front of the Abia State University Uturu and no information was made available to them or to 14 Brigade or any other formation, except the information making the rounds in the social media.

“It must be clarified that troops’ deployment in the Nigerian Army is not done with considerations for ethnic affiliation, hence a deployment of troops of Fulani ethnic extraction who as alleged by the Prelate, carried out the dastardly act is not our practice or modus operandi in the NA.

“Given our professional disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct in the Nigerian Army, we will take this weighty allegation seriously and approach the Prelate and the Methodist church to unravel the basis for the allegation.”