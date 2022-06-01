.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Plans are underway to establish a N1.5 billion Mega-Processing Factories for Cocoa and Plantain in the South West.

This will add value to the commodities and help meet both local and foreign industries’ demand.

The National President of Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria (CPFAN), Chief Ayodele Ojo said in Akure, Ondo state.

Ojo said the Mega factories will be situated at ilawe in Ondo state, Ile lfe, Osun state and lperu in Ogun state.

He pointed out that in due course the association “hope to establish this mega-processing factories in all 6 geo-political zones, Although, the north central and north-east south-west, south-east, south-south, regions of the country for a start, then the last geo-political zone.

“The reason for this is that, there are regions that are still lacking in these commodities, some just have only one in abundance.

” Hence the scope of this project also include the extension of this commodities into those regions evenly. Overtime, we believe, the last region will be able to reap the benefits as well.

Ojo noted that ” a mini-version of the project has already been cited and commissioned by members of our association in Anambra State, South-Eastern part of the country. The factory is already up and running.

“We hope to establish mini versions of this projects as complements to the mega-project in other states as well on the long run.

“Also plans are underway to establish one mega processing factory unit for plantain in Ondo State, South-western region and another state in the north-central already and we hope to launch them soon.

“We believe Once this factory is launched, it will be a stepping stone to success for all and sundry.

“We are also looking into how we can also merge the two commodities into one single dietary product that is generally suitable for consumption for all ages, acceptable, and valuable for all.

“We have already foster partnerships with the department of Food and Science Technology in OAU, Ile-Ife and Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, to help us facilitate the research.We believe this will also increase the value bank for this two commodities.

On the associations demands, Ojo called for the incorporation of the Plantain Commodity into the Anchor Borrowers Scheme,

He added that ” We seek for agricultural inputs such as agro-chemicals, improved varieties of cocoa and plantain for planting and any other necessary agro-inputs.

Ojo lauded the Grand Patron of the association, Chief Keshinton Adebutu and the Olofa of Ofa, Oba Oloyede Gbadamosi for their unalloyed support.