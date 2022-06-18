.

For fast-rising music act and songwriter, Ifedayo Stephen Oghenetega aka Otega Jogbo being rated as one of the most creative talents in the Nigerian music industry shows that he has what it takes to be in the music space.

But beyond that, Otega says relatable messages and versatility he keeps showing in his songs, especially his latest EP, Magic is reflective of his talent.

Speaking about the new EP, the budding artiste described it as an amazing display of talent and music versatility, adding that he infused African Afro beats with new school drum kicks in a genius way.

At the listening party organized for the Magic EP, held at Brassers Place, Lekki, Lagos, elated Otega said seeing the massive turnout of friends and colleagues to share in the joy of his new music project could only mean that he is on the right path to greatness.

Having made more than two millions (2 Millions) streams on the EP in the first 7 days “Magic EP“ looks a winner with great prospects.

“Every song is special and unique ..Track 2 “Everytime” is a mind-blowing evergreen straight hit and will be talked about for quite a lifetime.”

“The inspirations behind the EP is change and evolution of things and events from antique years to new school days. It’s purely afrobeats, magic and vibes with a very motivated and focused mood”, he added.