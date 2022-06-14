.

By Cynthia Alo

Nigerian-UK based rapper Popularly known as Caesar, Timothy Obioha opens up about the great opportunities that he is having as an international recording artist.

He also shared exciting collaborations the year 2022 has for him.

Caesar, who is known to be making waves locally and internationally disclosed that he has gotten so many collaboration deals because of the diversification of his music.

Speaking on his career since he dropped his last music ‘RingBell’, he said, “I feel blessed and happy because not every rapper has the opportunity to be loved both at home and internationally and I think this is because every song I release has a story to tell.It has not been any easy ride but I am in the middle of a blossoming career and I can’t complain about it because this is what I have always wanted to have- to make great music and be in the spotlight.”

He debunked the notion that people say that Nigeria music is not admired abroad.

“That is a false information, infact a lot of us get more recognition abroad than in Nigeria. I remember dropping one of my music and getting so many buzz from Tanzania, Canada and I was wondering how they could understand some of the local things I said on the song. I guess they just went with the vibe. My job requires I give my best and it is what I had to do.”

On his 2022 project, he said, ”So I got buzzed by a very great producer in Nigeria (I don’t want to mention now because of disclosure). I had just followed him on Instagram and he followed me back, the next morning I got a message from him that he would like me to jump on a beat which I did and he sent it to another A-List artist in Nigeria and the artist loved it. It’s a great opportunity for Caesar, the brand and I am so happy about this.”

Caesar has released several songs like Original girl, Tonight, Plenty, Pleasure and Ring bell and has four music videos.

Caesar revealed that he has worked with artists in the United Kingdom such as Baba fizzy, Ricardo, Joel and Ojo Adams in Nigeria.

He said he is looking forward to work with Wizkid, Davido, Durnaboy, Kiss Daniel, Phyno, Olamide, Naira Marley, and many more International acts like Skepta, Stormzy, and Willie xo.