Ugo Beke

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Ugo Beke, has said he would focus on human capacity building and resource management as governor.

He particularly pledged to build oil and gas cities in riverine communities to provide a sustainable economy for those in riverine areas.

Beke, who is the Chairman of Rivers State Unity Forum, said he is in the race to change old and known ways for a better and prosperous Rivers State.

His words: “Signature projects of Ugo Beke’s manifesto include development and construction of oil and gas city in the riverine area of Rivers State.

“There will be a partnership with religious organisations, universities, and institutions of higher learning, development agencies, and NGOs to establish development and research centres to jump-start technological and production growth.

“Our main focus will be in human capacity building and management of resources to adequately reduce unemployment and insecurity

Our government will also promote vacation jobs as a means of reducing crimes amongst the youths.

“We will also provide free and qualitative education at all levels of government-owned schools and institutions of higher learning.”

He further said: “Bad government policies, clueless leadership, insensitivity of the privileged class and debased moral values, idleness and lack of jobs account for the rise in crimes in our society

“Our government will focus a lot of money and attention on the health of Rivers people.

“Our government will also partner with market women and men, industrialists, businessmen and women, and co-operative societies to promote trade, commerce, and SMEs.”

Continuing, he said: “We will supply a lot of mobile clinics to all of our nooks and crannies in order to deliver good health care to our people

“Gender equality will be highly promoted

.

Our youths and the younger generation will form over 80 percent of our government.

Physically challenged persons will strictly be guaranteed not less than five percent of our government.

“We will construct many feeder roads and fix all the existing bad roads in order to promote trade, free movement of goods and people, and also enhance mobility of labour.”