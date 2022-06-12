Versatile rapper, Nuno Zigi is confident his forthcoming body of work is bound to take him to the next level of being acclaimed as the next big thing in the Nigerian music scene.

The energetic artist who is set to launch his debut Extended Play(EP) titled ‘No Day Off’ (NDO) made this known in a recent interview.

Speaking on what inspired the forthcoming project and his expectations, he said “No Day Off was inspired by the environment I grew up in and the accumulated experience as a boy from Onitsha.

The hustle mentality of staying committed to your grind daily is what I’ve always expressed in my music from the days of my 2020 single ‘IYOO’.

My EP will change the game and I know that for a fact.”

Describing how lyrics add to the overall structure and essence of his forthcoming EP and previous singles such as ‘Iyoo’, ‘Chupadia’, ‘8th mood’ among others, he said “I’m a rap artist and rap above all things is lyric-based.

With my lyrics, I try to intimate the everyday life of every young person in Nigeria who is striving for more into a rhythmic flow that is also soothing to the ear.

A style that is very evident in my previous singles. I’m certain ‘No Day Off’ will even do more in that aspect, telling the unfiltered truths about our contemporary society, and also staying true to the sound that has earned me the love of my fans”.

The hip-hop act noted that he expressed his versatility on the project, adding that he refuses to be boxed but rather be on the flip side exploring more sounds, in his words “I am championing a genre called ‘Afro Lamba’.

The bounce and vibe on this genre is so unique and I can’t wait to share with the world”, said Nuno Zigi.

Sharing his thoughts on the current Nigerian rap industry, and what he would love to see happen differently, the indigenous rapper said “The Nigerian rap scene has been presumed to be dead for some years now but I beg to differ, I would love to see rappers be given their flowers and be celebrated just like foreign rappers”, said Nuno Zigi.

Nuno Zigi who exited his former label, Penthauze music after his contract elapsed started music professionally in 2011 while still in secondary school, he got his big break in 2018 with the release of his critically acclaimed rap single ‘8th mood’.

Born Ayadinuno Okechukwu Obiora, the independent artist hails from Anambra state. He was born and bred in Onitsha, he is the first born from a family of six.

Nuno Zigi attended Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Federal Science and Technical College, Awka; and had his tertiary education in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in music.

