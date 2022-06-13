By Lawani Mikairu

An Islamic Scholar in Plateau State, Imam Abdullahi Abubakar has outlines reasons why the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong should be chosen as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Abubakar , the personal disposition of Governor Lalong to peace and peaceful coexistence of citizens from different tribes and different religious inclinations in the state has contributed significantly to the return of peace in Plateau state.

Imam Abubakar who stated this while speaking to journalists in Jos, noted that the policy approach to inclusive governance was one element that has brought about stability in the state.

He also said the people of Plateau State are proud of Governor Lalong’s achievements and his philosophy of Peace through mutual understanding and cooperation, describing him as a God fearing leader who embraces all without regards to ethnicity or religion.

Imam Abdullahi is remembered for providing shelter for hundreds of Christians fleeing attacks from Muslim herdsmen who had launched coordinated attacks on Christian farmers in 10 villages in the Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State in 2018.

“”Governor Lalong is an extra ordinary leader whose personal disposition to peace and peaceful coexistence has contributed significantly to the return of peace in Plateau state. His policy approach to inclusive governance is one element that has brought about stability and mitigating against the potential of a return to ethno-religious crisis in our state. We are proud of his achievement and his philosophy of Peace through mutual understanding and cooperation”.

“Governor Lalong will be remembered as a man of Peace and sometimes, I wonder if Plateau state would be lucky to have such a down to earth, easy going and God fearing leader who embraces all without regards to ethnicity or religion. As he comes to the twilight of his administration, my prayers for him is that God will reward his labour of love by elevating him to an even higher office. In fact, If today I have an opportunity to talk to the APC presidential flag bearer, I will suggest to him to consider Governor Lalong as his Vice President”, Imam Abudullahi said.

Speaking in the same vein, the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati said that Lalong is most suited to be the Vice President to Asiwaju Tinubu because Lalong has never lost an election since 1999.

The Governor contested for House of Assembly and won. He was relected and served as Speaker for seven years (the longest in the history of Plateau State).

“He survived a complete recall process defeating the Federal Might of Chief Obasanjo regime. He is loyal to the core and does not betray people. He endured pressure, money and even went to jail for refusing to carry out sham impeachment of former Governor Dariye. Tinubu will need a loyal VP!”

“He is the Chairman of the 19 Northern Governors and the first Christian to hold that position (he did not campaign for it but was unanimously chosen by his colleagues). He was the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of Houses of Assembly. He is the current Chairman, Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly of Nigeria (COFFSHA),” Dati said.

“He is the one who led the 13 APC Northern Governors to the President and APC Chairman to insist on power shift to the South despite the attempts by some interests to retain power in the North. He has never campaigned to be Vice President and is not desperate. He has worked hard for the APC and successfully led campaigns that delivered victory for the party in Governorship elections such as Ondo State,” Dati added.