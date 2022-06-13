By Jeremiah Urowayino

The former Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential race, noting that it would further polarise the nation along religious lines.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday in Jos, Sani said to promote justice and fairness, it is natural and logical for the APC to pick its vice-presidential candidate from the northern part of the country, but that fellow should be a Christian from the region.

He maintained that running a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election would negate the principle of federal character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I don’t think the choice of a running mate for the APC presidential candidate should be a problem because the constitution is clear about the principle of federal character that no group should dominate because such will not promote unity.

“So, for fairness and justice, since Sen. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC is a Muslim from the southern part should pick a Christian from the northern part of the country as his running mate.

”A Muslim-Muslim ticket will not augur well for the unity of the country because the Christians in the northern part may feel marginalised and it is also not good for our democracy,” he advised.

Sani called on Tinubu to exhibit his statesmanship and nationalistic character by ensuring that the right was done in the choice of his running mate.

He also advised those advocating for a Muslim-Muslim ticket to desist from such a move in the interest of unity, fairness, and justice.