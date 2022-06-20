Music will always remain integral part of my life — Sophia

Sophia

By Benjamin Njoku

Canada-based Nigerian singer, Sophia popularly known as Adaeze may not have any album to her credit, but she says music can’t be separated from her life as it has an integral part to play in it.

Adaeze started playing music back in the days of iconic singer, Mike Okri as his backup singer before she later joined Ara the drummer girl to further hone her talent in music.

The singer’s turning point came when she relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures after her graduation from the university.

While in Canada, Adaeze has continued to push her music career despite the odds. Though she has not released any single to her credit, Adaeze has many songs that are currently uploaded on her YouTube channel.

The singer revealed that the passion for music came very early to her, as she started singing from childhood.

“I have always been a singer. I started singing from the church choir . Even when I don’t belong to any music group, I always sing. In Canada here, I also sing in the choir,”

“I follow where music leads me. Music is an integral part of my life. It comes naturally to me. It’s something I am happy doing. Even if I am not singing professionally, I will always find a way to do music. I have been singing right from my childhood,” revealed the singer.

On how she ventured into music, Adaeze recalls,“I was a backup singer to Mike Okri. It was a learning ground for me as I was the youngest at that time in the band. That was where I honed my talent in music.”

“But when Mike Okri relocated to America, I joined Ara the drummer girl.Thereafter, I went back to school and after my graduation I tried to go back to music, before I relocated to Canada. Currently, I am working in Canada as well as writing more songs.”

Adaeze described herself as a pop and soul singer, revealing that she’s dropping her first single any time soon.

Already, she has three songs in her kitty, and has uploaded two of them, “ Ma Je Ko Sun E” and “Sun Mo Mi” on her YouTube channel. She will be in the country next month to perform at a concert.

Vanguard News