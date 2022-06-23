Residents of the ancient city of Abeokuta will not forget in a hurry the Goldberg Takeover Party held at the Panseke Skating Ground on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The event which recognises and rewards the hard work of the Omoluabi, a term for the consumers of the brand, also gives expression to traditional music redefined through modernity.

Commenting on the event, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg said, “We have been on a tour since the beginning of this year to engage our consumers across the regions in the country. Like all the cities we have been to, our consumers in Abeokuta are very dear to us. We know how well they put in the work to earn a living and we are here to recognise, celebrate and encourage them to keep at it.

Rewarding the DJs is our way of empowering them to push their career forward. We are very confident that they will go far in their endeavours.”

Afro pop recording artiste and performer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, and Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Reminisce also known as Alaga Ibile were the leading acts of the night, entertaining the crowd with electrifying performances. Both artistes delivered a show stopping performance that got partygoers dancing and singing along.

Goldberg Brand Ambassador, DJ Kaywise and host DJ – DJ Loaded also entertained the audience with their dexterity on the drums and turntables, dishing out a mix of both traditional and modern tunes. Karkarkey Percussion, the Ayanwale of Goldberg also delivered an impressive performance with the talking drum alongside one of Abeokuta’s eulogists, Asabi Elewi.

The DJ contest featured two of Abeokuta’s disc jockeys, DJ Real Sexcy and DJ Move going head to head, dishing out various tunes to the listening pleasure of the audience. After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Move the cash prize of six hundred thousand naira having garnered majority of the votes, while DJ Real Sexcy took home the sum of four hundred thousand naira as runner up. Consumers at the event also went home with cash and other prizes.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Abeokuta is the fourth edition to hold this year 2022 after Ibadan, Warri and Akure hosted the event earlier.