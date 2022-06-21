By Kingsley Adegboye

Nigerians who are looking for serene environment for holidays abroad every summer, may not have to spend their fortunes on such trips, as Felicity Resort and Residences has come to fill that all important gap in Nigeria.

Recently, a young and enterprising Samuel Ikoje, a real estate developer with several successful housing projects to his credit, took the giant stride into the hospitality sector, as he unveiled Felicity Resort and Residences, a resort to provide a unique recreational facility where over-worked or stressed holidaymakers can relax, retreat and recharge.

Felicity Resort is located at Odo Agboju, just after Epe Toll Gate, on Epe/Ijebu-Ode Road.

According to Ikoje, “Felicity was borne out of the need to create a unique environment for people to have a good vacation and well-deserved rest. In a city like Lagos everybody is worked; because there is always serious hustling and bustling. People tend to break down because they don’t have that proper rest. Even when they are at home, they don’t have that proper rest.

“Some people who can afford it just travel to a secluded area, may be out of the country, to relax and recharge. Felicity is now providing that environment for people to unwind. Right from the exterior, the lush gardens, the lake sides and the trees all around welcomes you to the invigorating ambience of Felicity Resort and Residences.”

Other unique features of the hospitality include serene environment with lots of greenery, top notch all-round security and tranquillity.

“These are things that we embedded into Felicity from its making, because we need to provide such an environment that is serene, tranquil and also safe for people to relax, and enjoy their vacation,” the real estate mogul explained.

Invariably, the Resort is designed to be residential “Because we will have people who will say we can live in this environment. Especially first-time home owners and people who are just starting a family. They can have the opportunity to buy an abode in Felicity Resort and Residences. For those who already have a home but want to buy into the scheme, as their vacation home, this is also a very good opportunity. They are the people we are primarily targeting. And if you have not been to Felicity Resort, you may never have experienced an ideal place where nature speaks to you and calms your nerves.”

Giving a glimpse into the aesthetic features of the resort, Ikoje said: “We have borrowed a leaf from a whole lot of places around the world. We found out that a lot of people like to go to Seychelles, Maldives, and Dubai because those places parade lots of aquatic splendour. So, we decided to build all of that into Felicity Resort. 45 percent of the resort is covered by artificial lakes.”

“Also, every building in Felicity Resort comes with a swimming pool. It is by default; the homes come with a well-manicured garden and a solar power plant. The environment we have created here is eco-friendly, a place where people will be free from all pollution and carbon monoxide emissions. “We have natural hills covered by lush vegetation which is also not in any way disturbed or distorted. It’s a place where one can just walk up, relax and behold the entire view of Felicity Resort. There is cable car to convey people up the hill; by choice, people can just climb up the hill if they wish to exercise themselves.

“We have chosen that location to give you a hamlet ambience that is devoid of the hustle and bustle of town. The location boasts of a very unique topography. It has both hills, flatlands and some form of natural ponds where you can fish. As the saying goes, fishing is a therapy. All of these features make Felicity Resort very unique.”

Its aquatic splendour is indeed one of the things that excite the taste bud of visitors to the resort. Precisely, massive artificial lake criss-crosses the entire length and breadth of Felicity Resort. “The lakes are created artificially, not deep lakes; but shallow so that a two- or three-year-old kid can play in it, and he or she will not go drown. We are careful about that because the place is hilly and some portions are flat. If you are to dig to get water, you are going to dig deeper. Hence, we decided that creating artificial lakes is the best option; more or less like massive big swimming pool that are not deep at all. But those who might need a deeper pool, they have one right in their compound. The lakes and the pools are just divided by walking lawns. You can get out of your pool and walk into one of the artificial lakes because each of the clusters has its own.

“The N200 million-Naira resort is made up of different array of nine clusters. The first set clusters comprise of nine hamlets and each of the clusters has its lakes. “If you are living in a cluster, you may not necessarily go to another cluster to experience a lake view. Every building has a lake view in every cluster. For example, we have a village.

“There are 18 buildings in one of the villages, with another having just 15 buildings. It isn’t at all crowded; and you know your neighbours. Each enclave is made up of one-bedroom and two-bedroom bungalows that is planted on an 80 square meter space. If you want a bigger room you can go for the one-room; but if you are looking for more rooms, there is the two-bedroom unit too. But the space area remains the same -80 square metres,” Ikoje said.

He further noted that “Then there is another cluster which is called Laksa which comprises Maisonettes and duplexes. A Maisonette could be your living room, a room, toilet, dining and kitchen downstairs and one room upstairs. It could also be a two-bedroom apartment with full decking.

“But the buildings are of the same size. We have the cluster called Royal, that is real top notch. It can be a two-bedroom or three-bedroom; however, you want it. The Royal is very limited, for those who have a family. It’s indeed very different from any other building in the entire development. We have other clusters like the cedar, Faire View, and The Orchid, those are different clusters.

“All of these buildings are luxury and a place you are coming to relax like your youngest away home or your country home or your village home. They are furnished luxuriously. When you come in there, you feel the ambience, even from the exterior, the lush gardens, the lake sides and the trees all around”, Ikoje stated.