Popular Nigerian Skitmaker, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has made a $1000 donation to a Human Rights Non Governmental Organization, NGO, Connect Hub NG.

Mr. Macaroni emerged the 2021 winner of $1000 prize from Gatefield People Journalism Prize for Africa, PJPA, in the category of People Newsmaker for Social Justice.

The Nigerian actor and comedian famous for his skits and activism took to his Twitter account on the 9th of June, 2022 to announce that the price he received from PJPA, would be donated to Connect Hub.

He tweeted: “I have just received the $1000 cash prize as the @Gatefieldco PJPA winner of the People Newsmaker for Justice. I will in turn give this cash prize to @HubNGR to support their selfless work in advocating against state violence in Nigeria. Thank you #AlutaContinua.”

Recall that Gatefield had announced the winners of the 2021 People Journalism Prize for Africa.

Its third year, the PJPA is a public service journalism initiative to recognize and reward journalists, citizen reporters, and social justice newsmakers on the continent.

This year’s nominees and winners were selected by journalists, human rights defenders, and public opinion shapers across the continent.

The winners are Daneel Knoetze, People Journalist of the Year 2021; Lucy Kassa, People Journalist for Informed Commentary 2021; and Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, People Newsmaker for Social Justice 2021.

