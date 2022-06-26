By Chinasa Afigbo

Mr Eazi is back, and this time he is inviting us to have a glimpse of his world with his newest sensational song, “Legalize”. Mr Eazi has always been an exceptional artiste who pioneered a sub-genre through an irresistible fusion of Nigerian sonic vibes and Ghanaian highlife with a blend of other genre influences—the Banku Music, thereby enticing the framework of Afrobeats for global interest.

He nurtured and honed his skill as an upcoming artiste in Ghana while working with some of the country’s top producers and artists like Fuse Odg, EL, and Sarkodie. In 2016, Mr Eazi first broke into the US scene with his performance for Lauryn Hill in Brooklyn, after appearing in a couple of shows in the UK, before he came home to thrill Nigerians with his wavy singles “Skin Tight’ and ‘Holl Up’. These two songs earned him the 2016 Headies Next Rated award and Best New Act at the Soundcity MVP Awards the same year that launched him as one of the new African voices to look out for.

In 2017, also known as the Mr Eazi era, Mr Eazi dominated the Nigerian sound waves with his unique deliveries in “ Leg Over” and “Short Skirt”, captivating singles from his debut project “Life is Eazi Vol. 1: Accra to Lagos,” mixtape that instantly established him as a musical trailblazer.

Unlike his previous releases, Mr Eazi moved from being a man of the culture to displaying what matters to him at this point in his life, the helpless ardour for his fiancée, Temi Otedola.

The newly engaged artiste told Billboard that the lyrics of “Legalize” were created from his subconscious because for a while he had thought of asking Temi to marry him.

Few seconds into Legalize we know we are in for a heavy mushy ride into Mr Eazi’s love life. Mr Eazi is standing at the edge of a mountain, hands spread like an eagle’s wings, baring himself and letting us know all it took to get to this idyllic point of pure gratification, “All my life I’ve been searching/Now I’ve found you, I’m searching no more”.

The song threads to inform us that Mr Eazi is ready to take on this new phase with his fiancée Temi Otedola, and it is only best he lets the whole universe know. More like a prompting alert, the song stops at two minutes, twenty-six seconds that begs for a replay to experience the euphoric pleasure it carries once again.

Produced by a team of international talented producers including, Michael Brun (Haiti/USA), E Kelly (Nigeria), and Nonso Amadi (Nigeria/Canada), Legalize is delivered in a simply confessional manner: a man reaffirming his affection for his woman.

The video shot in a city popularly known for love and romance (Venice of Italy) says it all. The visual squints of royalty and classic chivalry, from the fairy twirl of white ballerinas to, “the sensuous view of water lapping against the walls of Venice’s ancient palazzo,” and Mr Eazi proposing to Temi in the video shoot.

Speaking of the song’s aesthetic art cover designed by Beninese painter Patricorel during an invite-only event in Lagos, Mr Eazi said what struck him was the fact that Patricorel represents love with his pieces, and then depicts it with skeletons. “I think skeletons are our most human, naked form,” he said in a video by Demola Falomo on Youtube. “It represents love in its most vulnerable form, and it reminds you that when you decide to commit to somebody it means you are sharing some part of your existence with the person.”

RnB meets Afrobeats on Mr Eazi’s Legalize, its infectious lyrics backed by torrid strings and a mid-tempo bouncy beat. His laid voice gradually seeps the luscious beats and then goes on to absorb all of its sauce at the chorus with its rekindling chants.

Mr Eazi’s growth in the music industry is tremendously eye-breaking, from his career breakout in 2016/2017 to his stellar performance at Coachella 2019 after an impressive album in 2018 to build a new model for African artist development. All these materialized within a short while, and the music industry continues to be in awe of his dynamic spirit. A trail similar to that of “a thief in the night”, only that Mr Eazi isn’t taking what does not belong to him but is taking up spaces to install ideas that veer the world to see the éclat of his dexterity.

“Legalize” is the lead single from the Afrofusion superstar’s yet-untitled debut album, it outshines his last two projects and gives a stronger vibe of Mr Eazi’s breakout year. We can only hope that “Legalize” is a chunk of what to expect from his forthcoming debut album.