Nigerian Afro-Cyborg singer, songwriter and producer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch is celebrating his birthday today, June 26th with an EP launch at The Seattle on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.

Mr Dutch teams up with Kida Kudz in the new joint EP titled ‘World Citizens’. The four-track project is a cumulation of talent and sounds that is set to assure the listeners that the duo has some sort of chemistry which has crystallized into a sumptuous cuisine for the Afrofusion scenes and lovers. The project title preempts the message in the collaboration project, as the music is basically a stamp of their worldwide fans—real-world citizens.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy. His first song of 2020 is “Keys to My Heart”, a song dedicated to lovers on St Valentine’s Day.

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called Mr Dutch Empire.

His motivation stems from his sheer tenacity that comes from exuding who he is and where he comes from. He represents not only Nigeria, but Africa as a whole.