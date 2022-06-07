Late Ozolua Giwa-Amu poses in a picture with Mo Abudu on her 50th birthday

By David Royal

Nigerian Media Mogul, philanthropist, and Executive Producer of Netflix’s blockbuster movie, “Blood Sisters”, Mo Abudu is mourning the death of her brother, Ozolua Giwa-Amu.

Mo Abudu took to her Instagram page on Monday to pen down a heartwrenching note for her late brother, describing how good her brother was to her and family, and according to her, there were no words to describe how she feels about the suddenness of his early departure.

She wrote; “My darling bro, Ozolua Giwa-Amu, there are no words to describe how I feel – empty, sad, and shocked at the suddenness of your early departure.

“However, each time I look at this picture of us, taken 8 years ago on the morning of my 50th birthday, it brings me joy and a certain inner peace. I have so much to thank you for. Like many others, my story could never be complete without you, because you gave without asking for anything in return.

“8 out of 10 calls from you would always be about offering help to someone else – a job, a connection, an opportunity, or some other kind of assistance. On other occasions, you would call, simply to ask how I was or to say how proud you were of something I had achieved.

“You were such a great connector of people – always willing to fight battles for so many of us, almost as if it affected you personally.”

Revealing how the brother aided the birth of EbonyiLife Studio, Mo Abudu said “My first trip to Calabar was because of you. You had organised for me to go and interview the governor, His Excellency, Senator Liyel Imoke. This one act led to the EbonyLife story, beginning with Studio Tinapa.

“To my dear friend Subu, you occupy a special place in my heart. You stood by me when I needed it most, on my Oakwood Park project, years before EbonyLife. My journey would never be complete without the love and support that you and OZ gave to me.

“My dear bro, you will be missed. I will miss your calls, your advice, your selflessness, and your love for others.

“Subu and Vemi, all my love now and always. I know the good Lord will give you divine strength to deal with this loss.

“Continue to rest In peace my dearest bro. God bless you 🙏🏾”