By Cynthia Alo & Joseph Oso

Tunice Entertainment World premired it’s latest movie, ‘Survivor’ at the Ebony life place in lagos.

Its latest feature length film directed by ‘My Flatmates’ Director Kayode Peters.

The John Esedafe produced movie boasts of a comedy stars-studded cast including Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni) Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, I Go Save, alongside notable industry talents Chinonso Arubayi, Chris Iheuwa, Tony Akosheri among others.

’Survivors’ follows Gideon (Broda Shaggi) and Zacchaeus (Mr Macaroni) , his roommate and best friend, two low income earning mechanics on a quest to become rich. Events take a drastic turn when they meet David (MC Lively) , an old time friend of Zacchaeus, who introduces them to his boss ‘Chief’ (Chris Iheuwa) thus involving them in the act of kidnapping which ended badly for both of them.

On what inspired the movie “Survivor” Esedafe said “The movie is all about the recent happenings in Nigeria right now. Security is a big challenge we are facing right now in Nigeria. Kidnapping is now on a higher rate in our country, so it motivated me when I saw the story.

On what the audience tends to expect from the movie, he said , “100 percent laughter is what I am assuring the audience because even while on set it was all laughter. So they should expect nothing else but laugher”.

Survivor is expected to be in cinemas nationwide on July 1st, 2022.