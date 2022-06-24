An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Awalu Bello, to 3 months in prison for riding his motorcycle recklessly and dangerously on the public highway.

Bello whose address was not provided, was convicted following his plea of guilty to the five-count charge of dangerous driving, unlawful damage, riding without licence and protective helmet.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Somefun, convicted Bello following his plea and held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged

She thereafter, sentenced him with an option of N20,000, saying that it would serve as deterrent to other riders who drove dangerously on the highway.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 20 at Along Junction, Obantoko, Eleweran road in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the convict rode a Bajaj motorcycle on the highway in manner that was dangerous to members of the public.

He said the convict rode speedily and dangerously without considering other road users, hit and damaged a police Toyota Hilux Patrol vehicle attached to the Motor Traffic Division, Ibara Abeokuta.

He added that the convict obstructed the free flow of traffic and also rode his motorcycle without the use of protective helmet, drivers’ licence and road worthiness.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 6(1) 7(1) 41(3), 39, 10, and 73(1) of the Federal Highway Act, Cap F13, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.