Aminu Tambuwal

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

In pursuance of the objectives of the declared state of emergency on education by Sokoto State, the State government had earlier in 2016 sponsored 200 indigenes of the state to study various medical and paramedical courses overseas with a view to increasing manpower in the state health sector.

75 out of the total number have already graduated from India and the Republic of Sudan.

The permanent secretary of, the Sokoto State scholarship board, Bello Isah , disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto.

In the statement,the permanent secretary said 55 graduands who were part of the 200 Sponsored earlier have all graduated with first

class degree in medical and paramedical courses from India and are expected back home on Friday 1st July 2022, while one among the 20 sponsored in Sudan has graduated with a first-class MBBS degree.

Bello Isah revealed that out of 55 Indian graduates 23 are Nurses 14 are Physiotherapists 12 are Biomedical engineers while the remaining 6 are Pharmacists and Bio techonologists.For Sudanese graduants , 14 are medical doctors, 3 Nurses 2 Pharmacists, and 1 Laboratory Scientist

He, therefore, described this as a milestone in the actualization of his excellency’s desire to enhance the education and manpower level of the state describing the gesture as dividends of the Governor’s declaration of emergency on education in the state.

The permanent secretary while appreciating the foresight of the Governor in this direction also appealed to the remaining students to equally reciprocate the gesture for the overall benefit of the state and country at large.