L-R: Olayinka S Abolade, Team Lead, Debit Cards, e -Business & Retail Products, FirstBank; Aluko Pius Olakunle, refrigerator winner; Ajao Tawakalit Abiola, gas cooker winner and Adebayo O Olarewaju, Head, Digital Channels, e -Business & Retail Products, FirstBank at the presentation of prizes to winners in the FirstBank Verve Card Transact & Win Promo held last week at the FirstBank head-quarters.

By Moses Nosike

The FirstBank Verve Card Campaign promo launched earlier in the year to appreciate and reward FirstBank customers and verve card holders for their consistent usage of the card has been extended with more customers winning exciting prizes as the promo is billed to run July 1, 2022.

With the extension, 30 lucky customers have the opportunity to win 32 inches LED television with the grand prize of a brand new saloon car, also to be won.

A minimum of 4 transactions weekly qualifies the customer to stand the chance of winning the 32 inches LED TV. And for the star prize which is a brand new car, customers must carry out 16 transactions during promo period.

So far, the following prizes have been won since the promo was launched; N10,000 Airtime – 800 customers, N10,000 Cash Prize – 800 customers, N20,000 Cash Prize – 800 customers, Generator, Refrigerator & Gas Cookers – 100 customers and N50,000 cash prize – 100 customers.

On the first stream of winning, Aluko Pius Olakunle won himself a refrigerator. In a media chart during the presentation of the prizes, Aluko said, “when the call came claiming from FirstBank, I went to the bank’s headoffice to confirm the true source of the call. “After the confirmation, not quiet long I was called to come and pick the item from the bank’s headoffice, Marina, Lagos. “I appreciate what FirstBank has done. Since my youthful days Firstbank had been my first choice of bank”.

Another winner, Ajao Tawakalit Abiola who won gas cooker said, “I was sleeping when the call came and as I woke up to pick it, the caller introduced herself and told me she is from FirsBank that I had won gas cooker. I didn’t believe her because I knew I didn’t involve in any raffle draw. The following day, she called me again to come and pick a gas cooker I won. I told my husband and he encouraged to go. “Today, I have a gas cooker from FirstBank and I pray that FirstBank will continue to be first in everything”.

At the second set of the prizes presentation, Falaye Olatunbosun Morohunfolu, who won refrigerator was represented Mr. George. Sergeant Kusalu Babatunde Solomon who also won a power generator said in a media that he was excited and prayed that God should continue to promote FirstBank.

Continuing on the reward presentation by FirstBank, Aitsegame Harley Ani Otsemobor who won refrigerator said “when I received the text message in which I thought it was one of those scammers flying all over the places, so I didn’t respond to it, until two days later when somebody called me again from FirstBank and told me that I have won a refrigerator. At that point, my mind now flashed back to the initial text message I received. When I got there, it was. I appreciate FirstBank for doing this to their customers”.

Saka Adelaja Lateef, who won refrigerator said, I’m so happy about this and I pray that God will bless the management of FirstBank and their staff members”.

In the same vein, Bilau Oladimeji Lukman who won refrigerator, said “it came to me as a surprise, I never expected this”. He said “for this thing FirstBank has done, I will always remain grateful to the bank.”

It was recorded that the total number of winners now stand at 2,600.