Moghalu explains political leadership, plans for economy, security, education

Prof Kingsley Moghalu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Moghalu has given a glimpse into how he intends to fix the economy, security, education, among other social issues in Nigeria, if elected president of the country.

In a statement, Moghalu said he is offering Nigerians a clear vision and plan, articulated in his book titled, “ Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG).”

He noted that the Office of President of Nigeria is a job, not an entitlement based on the number of years a candidate has spent in politics or merely on personal ambition.

“Our failure to understand this is why we tend to make the wrong leadership choices. This is the lesson we should learn from Nigeria today as the failed state our country has become.

“Fellow Nigerians, this house has fallen. Together, we will rebuild it to become stronger than it has ever been,” he said.

Moghalu noted that, in 2023, Nigeria’s national situation requires Nigerians to elect a President that will fix the economy, unite the nation’s diverse peoples, secure territorial borders, as well as restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.

He pledged to build and unify the country into “One Nation” with a common national ambition on which the Nigerian people agree upon.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) promised he would build an economy that creates jobs and prosperity for the teeming Nigerian youth through innovation, manufacturing and skills through education reform that will end ASUU strikes permanently.

He said he would provide access to capital to start new businesses through a state-sponsored venture capital fund that will be managed efficiently by the private sector.

With his knowledge, experience and networks in international relations, Moghalu said his government will make Nigeria influential and powerful abroad once again, based on the stability and prosperity that it will create at home.

He said, “It is up to us as Nigerians to decide if we will be fooled again in 2023. To make real progress, we must break from the past. We must now elect leaders who offer us a clear, coherent vision, competence, and a plan.

“In 2023 Nigerians should elect a candidate who has the competences, experience and performance track record that is directly relevant to the job.

“The core functions of the President of Nigeria are (1) Nation-building (managing diversity, building a united nation, and building strong institutions); (2) National Security; (3) Economy; and (4) Foreign Affairs and International Diplomacy,” he added.

He noted that the impact of his life’s work so far has been deep, international, national, and local, empowering millions of people in Nigeria and around the world.

Moghalu expressed concern over N100 million presidential nomination forms and alleged $35,000 delegates bribes, saying desperation of politicians in the 2023 presidential election cycle gives cause for alarm.

Vanguard News