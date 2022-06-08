By Babajide Komolafe

Mixta Africa, one of Africa’s largest real estate companies has unveiled a Rent-To-Own housing scheme aimed at addressing the country’s growing housing deficit by reducing the financial pressure of the home buying process for Nigerians

The company said that the Rent-To-Own scheme offers flexible and accessible opportunities to live in one of its upscale, beautiful, and serene communities on a lease, while working towards the option of an outright purchase and complete ownership at the end of a fixed 3-year period, adding that the scheme caters to the middle-income segments of the housing industry, focusing primarily on working families in Lagos.

Speaking on the new initiative, the Chief Commercial Officer, Mrs. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani gave substantive details of the scheme, stating, “The scheme is designed to ease the financial stress attributed to the process of home buying for potential customers, and leverages the experiences of other payment schemes in Lagos to provide a superior solution.”

She added that, “This new scheme makes a considerable proportion of Mixta Africa’s more affordable real estate holdings available to willing customers who would be required to lease these properties for a maximum 3-year period, after a 5% non-refundable equity contribution from the total property price.”

“The client pays an annual rent which is added to the 5% contribution, and the total price of the property to be paid at the end of the lease period.

“After the lease period (3 years) expires, clients retain the right to make complete payment in addition to the initially contributed sum, to take full ownership of the property. Property title documents are only handed over to the client after full payment,” she further explained.

“It is believed that the simplicity of the scheme and its competitive entry point will lead to its rapid adoption and overall success,” says Mr. Benson Ajayi, Mixta Africa’s Chief Financial Officer, giving more details on the scheme.