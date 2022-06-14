.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Issa Aremu has said on account should Nigerians allowed the military to return to power, lamenting that military incursion into governance slowed the country’s development

Aremu expressed concern over disturbing developments in West Africa as a result of increasing military incursion in governance, saying, “Mali in particular has become a new word for whimsical additive senseless coups.”

Speaking at the 2022 Democracy Day celebrations jointly organised yesterday by MINILS and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at the institute premises, Aremu urged “all civil societies, political parties in Africa must join ECOWAS to condemn the unhelpful military coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Military class in West Africa should follow the examples of Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa and subordinate themselves to elected civil authorities. The military should not opportunistically “weaponize” the shortcomings of democracy to usurp power which belongs to the people in the first instance.”

He advised ECOWAS to,” toughen the sanctions against military juntas and make sure they return to barracks. Africa needs more democracy to deepen democracy not military intervention. Nigeria and indeed Africa should never return to the dark days of military dictatorship with all its gross violations of workers’, trade unions’ and human rights. We are in an interesting time of democracy renaissance in Africa.”

MINILS DG commended President Buhari for his optimism that,” 2023 elections will be free and fair judging by the democracy now at play in all the primaries of the political parties. I also join the President to demand that elections should be issues based.”