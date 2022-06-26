By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Niger Delta militant groups have frowned at the donation of sanitary pads to teenage girls in Akwa Ibom State by an oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited operating in the state.

The groups in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo said it was shameful and demeaning for the oil firm to give ‘mere’ sanitary pads in the guise of carrying out it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The indigenous oil exploration firm had last week donated over 1,000 bags of sanitary pads to teenage girls in two secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state to commemorate this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.

But in a statement signed by self styled Major-General Henry Okon Etete for Niger Delta Volunteers, Major-General Inibeghe Adams for Niger Delta Republic Fighters and Major-General Ekpenyong Akan for Niger Delta Watchdogs, the miltants said the firm’s sanitary pads gifts was totally unacceptable.

The statement reads in part: “This is totally unacceptable and we view it as an insult on the collective intelligence of our people. How can they even plan to buy sanitary pads to schools in Akwa Ibom State?

“This is totally unacceptable for an exploration company which has been drilling and polluting our environment over the years without any meaningful projects to host communities.

“What happened to the yearly scholarships from pre-primary school to tertiary institution contained in the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the host communities?

“We call on the management of Oriental Energy Resources Ltd to do the needful by implementing the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the host communities or prepare to face our actions at the appropriate time”.