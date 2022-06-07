.Boasts of tech investment in transport sector

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, disclosed that his administration has laid over 6,000 kilometres of Metro Network Connection Fiber within the state as part of efforts at leveraging technology in public transportation system.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in his address at the maiden edition of the National Transportation Technology Conference and Exhibition, NTTCE, with the theme: “Multimodality and Accessibility: Achieving a Greener Transport System in Nigeria,” being hosted by the Lagos State Government, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

The conference was organized by the Transport Commissioners nationwide, under the aegis of the Nigeria Transport Commissioners Forum coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG,

Folashade Jaji, also boasted of the state’s investment in technology in the transport sector.

According to him, “Still on leveraging technology, at the moment the Lagos State Government has laid over 6,000 kilometers of Metro Network Connection Fiber within the state. Among other things, this bears eloquent testimony to our resolve to make Lagos a 24-hour driven Smart City.”

He assured residents that his administration would continue to welcome ideas and collaboration that can help to achieve success in the ongoing reforms in the transport sector to make it more viable for the greater economic prosperity of the state with safety and security as watchword.

Sanwo-Olu commended the organizers of the maiden edition of the NTTCE which is aimed to address technology and investment opportunities in the center of excellence

The governor noted that technology has played a vital role in the economic growth of every nation, as a budget is set aside for “invention.”

He continued: “I can boldly say that Lagos State has been in the forefront of investment in technology especially in the Transport Sector with the implementation of a huge investment in technology to address technical issues, especially in transportation.”

He said his administration plans for the integration of “road, rail and water modes of transportation” for effective movement of people, goods, and services across the state.

Also, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladiende, said the conference was a window to dissect trendy issues affecting the Nigerian transport industry and proffering solutions with the mind and intention of aligning methodologies and processes for enhanced effectiveness and efficiencies.

“This conference is taking place at a pivotal moment in our nation where a sustainable roadmap is required to shape the future of transportation,” he said

“Not only is transportation an economic sector in its own right that generates revenue, income, and employment, but it is also a critical component essential to the performance of other key sectors, namely external trade, tourism, and security ” Oladeinde added

He said the implementation of the Smart City Project is to enable governance, connectivity, and environmental security, and the use of technology would make reporting of security, and health incidents easy to reach and promote access to major stakeholders in the government.

“The project would also incorporate smart technologies into transport infrastructure surveillance and security, healthcare services, education, government services, and making Lagos to be technologically developed through the provision of affordable internet access, thereby, bridging the gap between the people and the government.”