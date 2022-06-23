Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has announced her engagement to her lover, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa.

The talented artist took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 23, 2022, where she shared the big news.

The music star’s soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

“I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍 Ecclesiastical 9:9 Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil. #Mercyisblessed,” he captioned their pre-wedding photos.