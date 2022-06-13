By David Royal

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Monday night told her followers her own side of the story following the ugly fight that ensued between her and Lagos socialite Omolara Olukotun.

Vanguard reports that drama ensued at an event on Sunday when Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and Lagos socialite Omolara Olukotun, founder of the famous brand, Larrit Shoe Village (LSV) engaged in a physical fight.

In a video that has gone viral now, Omolara was captured as she threw a bottle at Mercy who screamed helplessly.

Telling her side of the story Mercy alleged that she has been bullied several times online by Larrit (Lara).

According to her, Larrit calls her unprintable names unprovoked and yesterday, she took it a step further by physically assaulting her while they were at a friend’s store opening to celebrate with her.

Mercy wrote, “Larrit was one of the guests. This woman for some reasons best known to her, slanders me at every opportunity she gets. She has done many live videos and posts to this effect. I tried to reach out to her to understand what the issues were but she choose to ignore.”

See her post below: