FCT Police says ‘bola boys’ not welcome

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Over 90 metal scavengers and dumpster divers otherwise known as ‘baban bola’ in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, recently over-stretched their criminal activities which led to their proscription by the Nigerian Police Force, NPF.

These dingy-looking bola boys usually appear unkempt and are usually seen with gunked-up sack bags fastened to their shoulders.

They are usually armed with a protracted iron rod for which they use in raking the earth in search of objects of inconsequential value.

VANGUARD gathered that these scroungers also function as waste collectors following the nonfeasance of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, to properly manage garbage disposal within FCT, especially in the suburbs.

Despite this, many Abuja residents have, however, accused these “bola boys” of burglary and destruction of properties worth millions of naira in different parts of FCT, including the city’s centre.

They went further to accuse the FCT Administration of being impussiant to stem the rot.

VANGUARD gathered that these untamed ‘bola boys’ are mostly homeless, roaming the streets of Abuja, vandalising private and public properties not limited to generators, building materials, metal of sorts, and plastic drums.

This is coming even after the FCT police command in collaboration with other authorities resolved to send the ‘bola boys’ away from Abuja, have failed to stem this rot as they are still seen parading the nooks and crannies of the nation’s capital.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Daniel Iturbo, a community chairman of Kabusa whose community was recently attacked, said that the ‘bola boys’ had stormed the area in their numbers attacking every home, leading to a skirmish.

Iturbo said that despite efforts by the Federal Government to send the scavengers packing, their network of operations in the nation’s capital have taken a new dimension.

He described how over 40 armed scavengers attacked his community robbing them of their valuable properties at gunpoint.

Hear him: “One night, people came in their numbers, over 50 of them. They robbed at least 22 houses successfully. They used a trick, usually here, if there is something like that we come out to defend ourselves and then we will blow a whistle.

“They came with their own whistles shouting ‘thief’, so we thought the vigilantes were trying to alarm us about a situation. Those who came out were robbed and a lot of other things will be done. Because of that tactic, their operation was very successful.

“In the daytime, after they had gone at 6am, some of the community people that were robbed said they knew their faces. So, we all masked up and went to where these people were staying, and fought them.

“After then, we discovered the Bola boys reinforced and came to fight back. But of course, we got early information so we were prepared to fight back. We pursued them until we got to their place and then burnt down their place.

“After that incident, they have been coming in, in the daytime to spy the place and we’ve made about three arrests in different locations. Others who came at night were also arrested.

“Since that time, we also reported the matter to the police and the DPO here told us that they are on it and that they have been given a matching order from the FCT.

“We also gave them two weeks that they should leave by themselves and if they don’t, then we would take a drastic step. But, you see, the place that we went to destroy by ourselves, the people have started using the place, they are coming in, they are still there and the Police is not doing anything about it.

“Although as I talk to you, in our own area, we are not waiting for the police to do that. We decided to beef up security in the daytime and then at night. Our security is very aggressive, especially when it comes to them. So, for now, they’ve not been coming here, we’ve not been or noticing them.

“But, they are still there. Their place is not up to two kilometres or one and a half kilometres from our community. If you go there, you will discover that they have started building that place again. So, why is the police not reacting? Are they not seeing? why can’t they go there and destroy the place even with what the DPO told us that they are going to do away with them.

“Our security closes at 4pm, and those scavengers move by 5pm. That is the time they use to carry out their operation. They noticed when the security people usually close, then they will go and break people’s windows, carry their phones and other things.

“So, because of that, some people say they were not going to pay for Securities due until I came in and mandated the security that they will begin to close between 5pm and 5:30pm just because of these people.

“Apart from that even as a community, you know, this metal bell that we used to hang to alert people, they do come out to steal them. Somebody cannot keep metal, they will steal it.”

On her part, Dame Grace, a Mararaba resident said: “These guys have been around like forever. Each time we tried to get rid of them, they would be arrested, delivered to the police station and in a couple of days, they would be roaming the same street again. So, tell me, who is fooling who?

“There was this particular guy that was arrested for stealing irons used to construct gutters. We caught them, stopped people in the neighbourhood from beating them and handed them over to the police, only for us to see them some days after threatening to mobilize and deal with some of us.

“Ever since then, every one of us has learnt to keep our metals and iron away from these guys while those who have cameras monitor them from the inside.

“Just last month, my neighbour lost his generator to these guys. How they made away with that generator still marvels everyone. The generator was so big that it needed two grown men to pick it up and move it away from where it was stationed.

“The other day, it was a caterer who lost almost all of her working tools to these heartless boys.

“If this issue is not taken seriously, it may stand as another problem of concern for Nigeria.”

On the way out, Grace said that residents have reintroduced what she called ‘Watch your Neighbourhood’ to arrest the situation.

Another resident of Jikwoyi, Alice Ocho, while speaking with our correspondent wondered why the “Bola boys” are allowed to walk freely commiting crimes.

When reminded that they were Nigerians, she flared up and said: “if you can come with me, I will show you two or three people who can attest to some of their atrocities and at the end of the day, we would just collect our things and let them go.

“Did you know that they have gone beyond just stealing metals? In fact, they now engage in petty stealing and when you confront them, they will tell you they did not take it from your room but outside, imagine that.

“Haven’t you heard of cases where these evil hearted men take playing children and put them inside their bags? If the government is not willing to clear these people off our neighborhoods, we might as well take laws into our hands.”

While describing these scavengers as evil hearted, a pastor, Remijus Ukanwa who resides in Karu village, stated that they had pillaged his home while he left for a religious program.

He narrated an account of how they had gone beyond pilfering available items to digging out building materials such as irons used in constructing structures.

He said: “These evil minded boys do not only steal irons, but they now dig out irons from already built structures.

“I went to church one certain day but when I returned, I discovered that my compound had been ransacked; everywhere was turned upside down. The new chairs my wife bought for her kindergarten class were stolen by the boys and they were over 30 in number.

“They have also dug out the irons I used in building my soakaway. They are terrible. When they see that the environment is quiet they will monitor and begin to orchestrate wickedness.

“On that day, when I returned from church, I discovered their bags and slippers in my compound. It was asif, when I was opening the gate, they were also leaving but discovering that I was entering, they left their own items and made away with mine.

“Those boys are also fortified with charms because on that very day, I saw their sack bags, their irons, caps and slippers. I also saw a live tortoise.

“If the government doesn’t do something about these criminals parading themselves as dirt disposals, we might just be breeding other elements that will soon tear us apart just as what we are experiencing with boko haram and bandits.”

FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police reacts

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Igwe, noted that the command would deport all identified ‘bola boys’ to their states of origin.

He stated this when he led to the arrest of 98 scavengers, in Abuja.

He said: “He said: “Abuja is not for everybody. We have asked them to go where they are supposed to be.

“We are working towards clearing them from the FCT. We will keep doing that and we will not relent.

“We recovered from them several things that they are not supposed to scavenge. They steal properties while claiming to scavenge refuses.

“We have asked them to relocate. Many people have been trooping into the FCT, and some of them are coming with evil intentions. Whenever you see them, let us know.

“We are taking them to court to make sure that justice is given. We have a serious issue now because of threats from so many places.”

Efforts to reach the FCT minister proved abortive as he did not pick calls or replied to text messages.

