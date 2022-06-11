.

By Chinasa Afigbo

As the day comes, as I go on, guide and watch over me, oh lord, I cannot trust my neighbour.”

These were the profound lyrics of Burna Boy’s “Bank on It” that singled-out Christina Matovu’s silvery vocals during the One Night in Space concert held at Madison Square Garden,MSG, New York, two months ago.

The African giant’s backing vocalist Christina Matovu has been embedded in music from a very young age and attests to the influences she got from her family and the community she lived in back in London.

Narrating her foray into the world of music, the Uganda-born singer said “music is something that runs in the blood of my family”; adding “God and music are what unite us as a family.”

According to him, “it made a huge impact on us as a family, and I started to take it seriously from the age of 8, when I joined various church choirs and performed at birthday parties. One of my core influences is my brother who has been producing music for a long time since our childhood. He had a band back in the days called “The Extreme Impacts”.

“And we travelled around with him as a family, supporting him in shows and competitions that he would win with his bandmates. I learnt a lot from them and incorporated them into my musical journey.”

Through her years of experience, Christina discovered and is revelling in the healing power of music. “Music is the balm to my soul,” she enthused.

Continuing, she added, “It adds to my healing in so many ways, it is my form of worship, my form of meditation to overcome, a form of bringing myself back to a state of peace.”

She said, meeting Burna Boy was the climax of her long term career, to work with someone she had admired for years.

“You meet people that you admire in your craft or fieldwork and it’s encouraging. From that turning moment, I promised myself to always do my best”, she said

The rest is history for Christina, starting from her first concert with Burna Boy at Hammersmith Apollo in October 2016; she has been working with the Afro-fusion singer ever since then, a journey that is getting to its 6th year of mind-blowing progressions.

Working closely with Burna Boy has shown the Ugandan-born singer the true colours of hard work and dedication. “Damini works very hard to attain all that he has now. He prides himself in the fact that he does not take the elevator; he takes the stairs. And we have been on the stairs with him,” she said.

Speaking on her most memorable performance with Burna Boy, she gives an account of her experience during their Hollywood Bowl concert in 2020. “I can’t really describe the way I felt on that day,” she said.