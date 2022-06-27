.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

It a moment of mild controversy for those that attended the wedding ceremony of the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, Mr Nwoba Chika Nwoba last Saturday as the celebrant designed his wedding cake with Biafra’s logo, colour and flag.

The ceremony took place at St. Joseph Anglican church, Ekpelu, while the reception held at community primary school, Ekpelu, his country home, in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State.

Nwoba and his wife, cut the cake before their guests at the wedding reception.

The cake was designed with black, red and green colours as it has the coat of arm and the flag of the defunct Biafra Republic.

The three colours of black, red and green are widely known in Nigeria to represent the defunct Biafra Republic. It also has insignia of a rising sun.

Recall that since the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Federal Government, which is one of the foremost Igbo groups agitating for a breakaway from Nigerian State, anyone found with an item bearing Biafra insignia is usually arrested by Nigeria security agents and prosecuted for terrorism.

In a telephone chat with Mr Nwoba, on Sunday, he said he did his wedding cake with Biafra insignia as a show of solidarity to Biafra agitation.

According to him, every Igbo man no matter your political affiliation ought to embrace the struggle for the creation of Biafra.

He, however, said he was not in support of violent Biafra agitations.

“I actually did it to pass a message, that no matter our political inclinations, we still have the interest of Igbo nation at heart. It is to show my love and my commitment towards ensuring that the gospel for the creation of a country of Igbo extraction, comes to fruition.

“So, I’m a fan of Biafra agitation. That’s why I said, okay, in order to contribute to the Biafra struggle, I have to do my cake, giving it a Biafra colors. I’m not against Biafra agitation, but I’m against going about it violently. I did it just to show my concern,”he said.

On whether he has been invited by any security agency for promoting Biafra agitation, during his wedding, Nwoba said, nobody had invited him, noting that security agents were on ground during his wedding and they saw the cake.

The wedding ceremony was attended by political weights within and outside the PDP.