Samuel Adejo praise Oyiyole (born 20 August 1999), professionally Known as Sam Adejo is a Nigerian Pro-Blogger, Podcaster and Talent manager . Sam Adejo is a creative Talent Manger, Better known for his slogan, Your future begins now, Sam Adejo believes in a bright future and our ability to build it together.

EARLY LIFE

Sam Adejo grew up in Otukpo, Benue state Nigeria and was a member of his local church Techincal Team. He Figured out his interest in Blogging /Podcasting & Internet while studying in secondary school.

AGE

Sam Adejo is a 22 years old origin of Kogi State, Nigerian, who has grown to be a Blogger , talent manager and Podcaster .

SAM ADEJO’S NETWORTH

With so many achievements so far in Sam Adejo career couple with different international partnership deals , Sam Adejo Net worth is estimated at $100,000, making him one of the youngest & Influential Ceo , Officially the Founder and Ceo Evaloaded



WIKIPEDIA FACTS & ABOUT DATE

Full Name: Samuel Adejo praise Oyiyole

Stage Name: Sam Adejo

Born: August 20, 1999 (age 22 years old)

Place of Birth: Otukpo, Benue, Nigeria

State Of Origin: Kogi state

Nationality: Nigerian

Parents: N/A

Children: N/A

Height: N/A

Siblings: N/A

Girlfriend • Wife: Not Married

Occupation: Blogger• Talent manager • Promoter

Net Worth: $100,000