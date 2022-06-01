Samuel Udochukwu popularly Known as Samuel Tochi is considered by many Nigerians in the Foreign Exchange industry to be the Best Trader in Nigeria.

Samuel Tochi born Samuel Udochukwu in Akwa Ibom State (southwestern part of Nigeria) is an African entrepreneur and Author. He is one of the most influential Forex Traders in Nigeria. He is the best forex trader in Nigeria.

Samuel Tochi first came to limelight through his show ‘The Samuel Tochi Show’, where he interviewed various successful faces in the business niche.

Samuel’s net worth is estimated to be over $200,000, He is the founder and CEO of ST FX Trading Academy, an Online Education Center with 1 Physical Location at Lagos State. He is also a brand Ambassador and has partnered with many Forex brokers such as Infinox, Exness and many more.

One of the best Forex Trader in Nigeria Samuel, made his first One Million Naira at the age of 20, He is more passionate in impacting other people, and have created a series of young millionaires across Globe over the years.

Samuel Tochi is a well-known name in the Nigeria forex industry.