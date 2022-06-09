Founder and CEO of Hadegold Media, Aladewura Adegboyega, has attributed his business achievements to his father as the person who inspired and nurtured his interest in multimedia.

“I got inspired by my late father, Mr Oyemade Adegboyega, a journalist and a business-oriented man who started his media company in 1987 in the days of old cameras. I took most of his ideas and modernise them,” he stated.

The 26-year-old Osun State native, who grew up in the Agege suburb of Lagos started his career in Ogun State in the year 2015 as a computer and mobile phone technician, and the following year founded Hadegold Media and in no time earned himself a reputation as the go-to tech person for issues relating to social media handles.

Speaking about his trajectory, he said: “I started as a blogger then migrated to social media Instagram to be precise as a blogger and influencer. But in 2018, after studying a short course on social media management and digital marketing I diversified into digital marketing.”

On how he came about his brand name, Sir Adegold as he is popularly known, explained thus: “The name Hadegold Media was gotten from the short form of my first “Ade” and last name “Wura” which means gold in English. The ‘H’ was added by a friend.”

Adegold, who has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science has worked with top brands like Chocolate City, Hopes Never Die Record Label and Opera News as a (content writer).

He avowed that Hadegold Media is different from others in significant ways.

“Hadegold Media is not just a social media or digital marketing firm but a media consulting company which offers all kinds of media services, including any form of marketing. We market websites through SEO (Search Engine Optimization) which most brands across the globe don’t focus on,” he stated.