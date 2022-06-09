Curvaceous lady, Bhadie Kelly has become popular after a video of her twerking went viral on social media.

@bhadie.kellyy, a female Tiktoker makes short dance videos and her dance moves have made her an internet sensation, and many men on social media are drooling over her and other TikTokers mimicking her style.

After her videos went viral, she has become the talk of the town on social media with several guys sharing her videos and making flirty comments on the thread.

The trend became even more massive when other ladies made videos on Tiktok expressing their displeasure with how Kelly Bhadie is being hyped saying “she’s overhyped” because there are many other ladies that can dance better than her, but they aren’t recognized. Many guys also expressed in reply that the ladies are Jealous of @bhadie.kellyy that’s why they are hating on her.

A review of her handle shows she started making active videos on TikTok in November 2021 and since then, she has to her credit numerous clips of her displaying her attractive dance skills on her official TikTok account.

Due to her recent trend, her followers skyrocketed from 356k followers to 741k and more in just three days.

See videos

Top 10 baddies on tiktok (Again I was asked,lol).



10. @/bhadie.kelly pic.twitter.com/rFp3iAK4cQ — Timeless Praise™🤴 (@First_alphas) June 6, 2022

A compilation of all videos of Kelly. You can’t watch this and say she’s not worth the hype 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/coGDxCl1qi — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) June 8, 2022