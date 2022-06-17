He chose the part of comic entertainment upon realization of how much impact and difference he can make with his creative & spontaneous jokes.

BRIGHT CHIMEZIE UZOMA “ADVISER” is an indigene of Imo State, Eastern Nigeria. Among other educational achievements, he is a Biotechnology graduate of Federal University Of Technology Owerri. He is also the ceo of A-Media Entertainment .

Adviser is the host of the most friendly comedy concert in Port Harcourt , Southern part of Nigeria tagged “The Calling Of Adviser”

THE CALLING OF ADVISER

The calling of Adviser is an annual comedy event spiced up with music, designed for family and friends.

The maiden of the event was in 2013 in Port Harcourt, subsequent series of same

Event has been held at Abia State and Cross Rivers State.

ADVISER has featured in a lot of both comedy and non comedy shows across Nigeria 🇳🇬 and also have won a lot of awards

Listed below;

AY LiVE Port Harcourt 2013- Present

Day of a thousand laugh 2014-2015

Chronicles Of Ushbebe PH, UYO and Lagos 2015

Crack Ya Ribs 2013 — Present

Akpororo Vs Akpororo Lagos and Abuja 2015— Present

Owerri must Laugh 2015

AliBaba 1st January Show 2016

FunnyBone Untamed 2019

Acapella My Mic & i 2020 – present

OTHER CORPORATE EVENTS FEATURED

NLNG

Sterling bank

FCMB

UBA

Eco Bank

Shell Nigeria

The Nigeria Queen

Bole Festival

Avivar

AWARDS

Winner IMO Got Talent 2010

Stand Up Nigeria finalist 2011/2012

Winner Big E comedy open mic 2012

Winner swag tv Int’l fast rising comedian of the year 2013

Cross Rivers State NYSC batch B Best Comedian/MC 2014

Winner G-influence fast rising comedian of the year 2015

AliBaba Spontaneity Finalist 2015

G-influence Best Dressed comedian 2016

Winner Best Comedy Show of the year 2016

Bae Award Best Dressed Comedian 2017

I- inspired talent hunt Best Gospel Comedian 2017

Most supportive comedian 2018

Most supportive comedian 2021

Most spontaneous comedian of the year 2022

TOURS

ADVISER had his first ever West Africa tour in 2019 in Ghana, Togo, and Republic of Benin.

Also hosted a comedy concert in UAE , along side Real Warri Pikin , Hon Madiba, Mc Awilo , KingJames , Mc Fst and more

In 2020 he was featured in Akpororo live on stage UK and Turkey Tour

He performed in Six cities in UK, One city in Scotland “Aberdeen” and Istanbul.

Due to his love for people and goodwill to his generation he has an annual charity/ praise concert titled “STREET JAMZ” where he create an atmosphere in the Street for people to enjoy themselves and keep believing in God. He also share food iteams, clothes and school materials for kids ( bags, books 📚, pen 🖊 and pencils ).

Adviser is very creative, funny, caring, accommodating and Fearless.

He is one of the most spontaneous comedians in Nigeria today!