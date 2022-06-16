.

…he left his wife, four kids behind

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, Tuesday, cried out for justice over the gruesome murder of one of its members, Mr. Casmir Afamefuna Ani in the State.

The victim, according to sources, was hacked to death by his attackers last Friday night, around Ojeowere, Brackenbury street area in Abakaliki as none of his personal belongings such as phones, cash and car was taken away.

This development has affected night outting within the metropolis as residents are often seen around 7pm, making efforts to get to their various destinations without delay.

Until his death, Mr. Ani was the former Vice Chairman, Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA, Welfare Association and Current Chairman, Enugu Welfare Association, FETHA.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the deceased may have lost his life, following his intention to retain hs position as Chairman, Enugu Welfare Association.

In a petition titled “A DEMAND FOR JUSTICE” addressed to the State Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and signed by the Association’s Chairman,

Godwin NWIBO, State Secretary, Comrade Obiefuna Okeke, and Assistance Secretary, Onwo Ugochukwu, the Association stated that its members were no longer feeling safe to carry out their professional assignments in the State.

The petition read: “It is with deep emotional pain and bleeding hearts that we, the members of the above-named Association write to inform your office of the gruesome murder of Mr. Casmir Afamefuna ANI who was our member and professional colleague, on the night of Friday, June 10, 2022 around Ojeowere street, Brackenbury street area in Abakaliki.

“With this ugly development, we no longer feel safe to even do our jobs since one of us could be mowed down so easily without any intervention by the law enforcement agents or even the state vigilante outfit (alias Ebube Agu).

“Sir, our demands from your office are as follows: An immediate takeover of the case from the Eke-Aba Police Division by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a more robust investigation into the crime.

“Deployment of adequate manpower and logistics that would lead to the prompt track down and arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act, their collaborators and possibly, sponsors.

“To use your good offices to interface with any relevant sister security agency or organization, our Association inclusive, to get the much-needed justice for the grieving young widow and four little kids of our slain colleague, the youngest being just about 3 weeks old, so that they could have some closure knowing that those that cut short the life of their husband/father did not get away with their evil act.

“We offer our full cooperation to assist your men with any information that would help in unraveling the mysteries behind the ungodly incident as we look forward to a positive response from your office. Please, be assured of our highly esteemed regards.”