By Funmilayo Ajidahun

In a bid to reach out to the less privileged in society, a Nigerian journalist identified simply as Arogbonlo Israel has donated instructional materials, drinks, and other items to students of the Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children in Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Israel said the donation was part of his aim to celebrate his birthday and also empower the less privileged, especially the children to inspire action and transform lives. “Today marks the 5th year anniversary of MBS Initiative and also my birthday and it is my pleasure to share the moment with us,” he said.

He added; “Birthdays for me are moments to give back to society; it is a day to reach out to the unreached and transform lives positively.

“The MBS Initiative, which was founded in 2018 has played a huge role in reaching out to people through empowerment programmes, charity outreaches, and human capacity development.

“The initiative is all-inclusive and it is evident in its mission to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots in the society through its humanitarian interventions.

“In response, the Principal of the school, Sister Jane Onyeneri, commended the efforts of the MBS Initiative and the founder in the area of support for the institution.

“On behalf of the staff and students of Pacelli school for the blind, we want to thank you for coming to celebrate today with us, especially for all the good things you have been doing for humanity,” she said.

Items donated to the school include Braille papers (10 packs), guiding canes, drinks, and biscuits.

The Pacelli school for the blind and partially sighted children, Onyeneri stated, was officially opened in 1962 as a non-governmental and non-fee-paying institution, which depends on donations from religious bodies, corporate organisations, and philanthropic individuals for its day-to-day running.