Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has praised the Enugu Diocese of Catholic Church, led by Bishop Onaga for the prompt disclaimer to the inflammatory and unwarranted assault on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and a Catholic brethren, Mr. Peter Obi.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in a statement on Friday morning called on fellow Nigerians to pray for Mbaka whom he said needs spiritual and psychological help.

“We were not surprised that Fr. Mbaka acted as a machinery of doom paid by a southeast Governor to sow seeds of discord in attempting to halt a celebrity status of Mr.Peter Obi and his National acceptance as a unifying Presidential candidate for Nigerians,” Ohanaeze said.

Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka recently applauded Senator Chimaroke Nnamani who he was once labelled in the year 2001, as the then killer Governor of Enugu state, in the recent past Fr. Mbaka apologized to Ex-Governor Ikedi Ohakim whom he was instrumental in the removal of the Ex-Governor from office through his notorious hype and propaganda.

“Mbaka is human bound to make blunders and needs our prayers, psychological and spiritual assistance to bounce back, and we know that the Enugu Diocese of Catholic Church has cautioned him in privately to refrain from political pronouncements.

“Go and Sin no more Fr. Mbaka, we implore Mr.Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate to find a way to forgive Mbaka, to err is human, and to forgive is Divine.

“Nigerians are watching keenly and waiting patiently for more paid agents from southeastern Nigeria hired to do the campaign of calumny against the new Nigeria’s movement ‘ Take Back Nigeria Mantra led by the millions of Nigerians for Mr.Peter Obi”.