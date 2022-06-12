By Sylvester Kwentua

Mavin Records label boss, Don Jazzy, has cried out that the headquarters of his label needs a bigger car park space. He made this plea recently in a video he posted on one of his official social media handles. In the video, Don Jazzy lamented his inability to get a parking space for his car.



“We might need a bigger Mavin HQ. No space to park cars again o.” Don Jazzy began.

“This is what they call progressive company (refering to Mavin records). I come work, no see space to park (laughs) I have to park outside. This is what they call progressive remove, where everybody is balling. See as here be like where they dey sell motor. Na outside park” Don Jazzy said in the video.



In other news, Mavin records, one of Nigeria’s international music labels, recently celebrated ten years of their existence. They celebrated in style, by releasing a Mavin Records all-stars hit song titled ‘Overdose’. This will be the first time the star-producing record label will be releasing an all-star song since their 2019’s ’All is in order’ song, making fans wonder if they are set to return to the all-star era.