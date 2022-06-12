.

As led by the Spirit of God, I decided to use scientific terms that can convey the secret code in treating marital issues.

Technical points, action points and prayer points will be highlighted in the course of this write up.

TECHNICAL POINTS FROM SCRIPTURES

•The word mathematics comes from Ancient Greek máthema (µ???µa), meaning” that which is learnt,” “what one gets to know,” hence also “study” and “science”

•Mathematics deals with Equations to arrive at Solutions and never depends on Reactions or Emotions. Mathematics is non-kinetic.

•Kinetics deals with Motions to arrive at Reaction and never depend on equations.

• Kinetic energy is non-mathematic.

•Marriages can either be Mathematic or Kinetic. The word kinetic means use of force, fist, weapons, and explosives to bring situation under Control. Is a better prescription against SATAN and not your SPOUSE. 2 Cor 10:3-5.e.g A man beating his wife, slapping, shouting, nagging, domestic violence is a KINETIC HUSBAND. A wife that results in verbal abuse, sexual abuse and psychological abuse of the Husband is a KINETIC WIFE.

•The word Mathematic means use of Facts, Figures, and numbers to relate an issue to arrive at a solution.

• If a Marriage is Mathematic, it simply means it is scripturally and sensibly driven with the truth .Heb 5:13-14.“For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe. Butstrong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.“Is like a vehicle that Mr/Mrs Redemptive/Commons sense is the Driver and Emotions is the passenger, the vehicle will drive safely irrespective of storm, rain, wind or obstacles.

• If a Marriage is Kinetic, it is like a vehicle that Mr /Mrs Emotions is on the driver seat while Redemptive sense/Common sense is a passenger, the end result of that car is crash, scars, accidents, scratch and can lead to Death. Many marriages are leading to untimely death now.

•If a Marriage is Mathematic, Is a like vehicle that the Driver is Mr. Spirit and the Passenger is Mr/Mrs Flesh. Rom 8:6“For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.”

•If a Marriage is Kinetic,Mr/Mrs Flesh is in charge of the steering, while Mr. Spirit is relegated to the Passenger’s seat. Rom 8:7“Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.”

•Marriage is God’s idea. Gen 2:18. And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a help meet for him. God Loves marriage, marriage is Good and God will never support evil.

•Marriage is Satan’s irritation. Gen 3:1-10“ Satan hates Marriage

•Marriage is of interest to God and is of interest to the Devil, thus is a common and central ground for contest and warfare between the power of light and powers of darkness. Gen 3:15 “and I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.”

