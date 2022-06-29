…OPC’ll prevent repeat of Owo attack in Yorubaland —Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon & Shina Abubakar

THE Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council has supported the move by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, directing citizens of the state to obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits attacks.

Rising from its quarterly meeting held at the aare’s palace, in Lagos, the council, in a statement by the Gbonka Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gboyega Adejumo, urged other governors in the South-West to take a cue from the new development.

The council stated that the South-West can no longer tolerate the activities of terrorists masquerading as bandits, and kidnappers killing innocent people at will.

The statement reads: “Zamfara State governor has opened the eyes of other governors across the country. Taking up arms in self-defence is a global practice that should be encouraged, once it is backed by the law, for it to serve its purpose.

It indicates the breakdown of the security architecture in Nigeria.

“There’s nothing bad if citizens take up arms to defend themselves. That is a normal practice all over the world. We have been raising our voices on the need for Nigerians to secure themselves with whatever they have.

“Security is a local issue. If the increasing spate of insecurity is to be curbed, therefore, the security network must be strengthened to cater to the security needs of the people of the region.

“When the issue of insecurity in the country is becoming unbearable, we advocated state police, which is one of the major components of restructuring. We also advised the Federal Government to embrace regionalism as the best option to address all the issues bedevilling the nation.

“The best solution to the various problems affecting the country is to adopt regionalism, which allows all six federating units to operate independently at their own pace as it was with the 1960 and 1963 constitutions respectively.”

The Aare-In-Council maintained that the group will continually offer wise counsel to the authorities, noting that the issue of insecurity remains germane to all and sundry.

It said: “What happened in Owo was a bad signal. If the worshippers were allowed to bear arms while observing their services, what do you think would happen to the attackers? They wouldn’t try such a massacre.

“Bandits are usually on the rampage because they believe their victims are armless and powerless. But once they know that the people might take up arms against them, they will surely think twice before attacking their victims.

“So, I think the other governors, especially, in the southwest should do the same by allowing citizens of their respective states to bear arms in self-defence. Such a move would reduce the spate of insecurity drastically and peace could be restored partially.”

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said yesterday that the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has the capacity and will to prevent a repeat of Owo terror attack in Yorubaland.

Adams while responding to Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji’s request on protecting Yorubaland from terror attack at his palace in Osogbo, said the group is capable of bridging security gap in the region.

He said: “As a group vowed to protect the integrity of Yoruba race, we will do everything legally possible to ensure the recent terror attack in Owo is never repeated in any part of the Southwest.”