Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on Thursday at the National Museum in Manila.

The 64-year-old son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, took his oath of office as his 92-year-old mother Imelda and family members looked on.

After taking the oath of office, Marcos delivered a brief speech and called on the nation to unite.

“We will go further with each other than against each other, pushing forward, not pulling each other back out of fear of a misplaced sense of weakness,” he said.

Marcos said his administration would draw up a comprehensive all-inclusive plan for economic transformation.

He promised to address the food sufficiency issue and build more infrastructure.

“I pledged to bring about changes that will benefit all.

“I am ready for the task. I will need your help. I will get it done.

“On the road ahead, immediate months will be rough, but I will walk that road with you,” he vowed.

More than 15,000 police and security personnel have been deployed across the capital for the inauguration.

Foreign dignitaries, diplomats, and three former Philippine presidents, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, attended.

Ahead of the swearing-in, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte received Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace.

On May 25, the Philippine Congress proclaimed Marcos winner of the May 9 presidential election, with over 31 million votes or more than 58 per cent of the votes cast.

He succeeded Duterte who has finished his six-year term.

The Philippine constitution permits the president to serve a single six-year term.