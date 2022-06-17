The official launch of Maplandi group, a digital, marketing, networking and real estate firm, in Nigeria holds on Saturday, June 18.

The launch is slated for The Pertinence Hall 2-7 Tinuola close off Egbeda/Akowonjo by 10am with the theme wisdom secrets for wealth creation.

A statement by the group said it will unfold packages that will deliver real wealth to Nigerians and Africans in general in the areas of real estate, agriculture, technology and education among others at the launch.

Some of these include free plots of land, discount of up to 50 percent and free registration as a member of Maplandi.

Qualified members will also get quarterly incentives such as brand new TV sets, phones and wristwatches, among others.

The MD/CEO of Resource Intermediate Ltd Olusoji Oyawole will be the guest speaker at the launch. Others expected include Amos Yeboah, President of Maplandi; Mr Jonathan Okey, Vice President/CEO of FarmsMap Ltd and CEO Landmap Ltd Oluwasegun Oluwasanmi, among others.