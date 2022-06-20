Fast-rising music act, Matthew Efetobore Akume, professionally known as Maneek, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, who began his artistic journey in 2012, has opened up on his career growth, early life, inspiration and future engagements.

Maneek, known to many, started his with a release of his debut track “Shako” in 2021. He has also done other tracks, and collaborations, with a lot of studio works underway. With his microphone and an authentic Afro-fusion flow from his heart, Maneek, as said by music critics, has all the spark and power he needs to unlock a world of limitless possibilities.

He has been able to proof himself as an excellent Afro-fusion artist, given his ability to deliver with prolific versatility, as he prolifically incorporates elements of Afro beats with R&b, Reggae & other sub genres.

The Port Harcourt born singer said he grew up to love music from a very young age. He revealed that he was born in the heart of the metropolitan city where business activities and communal life were and are still the order of the day. “But later, I relocated to Lagos, my love for contemporary Afro music was heightened by the Carribbean music maestros Popcaan & Chronix,” he added.

Speaking about where gets his inspiration from, he cited the African giant Burna Boy as a major source of inspiration, the African superstar and Nigerian Afro maestro, shaped his love for music with his deep and melodious tunes.

Maneek is still on the path towards self-actualization as he has started making music at an early age and with his eyes fixed on conquering the Afrobeats scene, he’s definitely not stopping soon.