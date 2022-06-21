By Emmanuel Okogba

Sadio Mane has completed the first part of his medicals ahead of an imment move to join Bayern Munich for a deal worth just over £35m.

Mane was spotted on Tuesday at the Bundesliga Champions’ facility wearing the club’s top and signing autographs.

The Senegal international was part of Liverpool’s team that only missed out on completing a record quadruple at the tail end of the season after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid and the Premier League to Manchester City.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016. He will, according to reports, hold his first Bayern press conference on Wednesday.

The AFCON winner is expected to sign a three-year contract.

During his time at Merseyside, Mane helped the club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup amongst other trophies.