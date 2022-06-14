By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of the US Mission Nigeria’s goal to build the capacity of Nigerians for inclusive economic growth, the United States Consulate in Lagos through one of its programmes, reiterated commitment to support mentorship programmes for young Nigerians who are making waves in their space.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Lagos, Jennifer Foltz, stated this at the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association Nigeria, MWFAAN Close/Awards Ceremony for Young African Leaders Initiative, YALI Network members.

According to her, mentorship is something that is very important in the United States and something that is a critical piece of her exchange programme.

“With the right mentor to guide the young people to progress through education or career or business, individuals can grow faster and more efficiently by learning from someone who has already gone down the same path.

“I have seen many young people flourish and accomplish things they did not think possible through strong mentorship,” she said.

Speaking on the mentees, she opined that they have benefited enormously from the programme. “They have learned effective grant writing, how to build strong partnerships, make good decisions, network, and have to think critically. “Mentees have built skills through the YALI Network to enable them to make greater and more positive impact in their communities,” she added.

Dr Onyedikachi Okwerike, Ph.D, University of Georgia, who spoke on Intentional in Building Relationship, stated that the quality of relationships an individual builds around him or herself plays a huge role in how one turns out.

“People should be intentional about their actions and another thing is getting a mentor and having people who have walked the path which is what this programme is all about,’ he said.

Also, fellow of the Mandela Washington Alumni, Funmi Ilori, who runs a Mobile Library for children in Nigeria said she was very proud to be a part of the mentorship programme.

President of the MWFAAN, YALI, Ahmed Adetola-Kazeem, noted that “Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme under the US Government’s Young African Leaders Initiative. Every year, selected Fellows participate in a six-week intensive fellowship programme at US institutes that combine academic coursework, leadership training and networking.”