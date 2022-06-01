By Emmanuel Okogba

The Community Shield tie between Manchester City and Liverpool which is the curtain raiser for a new season has been moved from Wembley to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

This development follows the final of the Women’s Euro 2022 coming up the following day at the Wembley stadium. The Community Shield which is usually played at Wembley is fixed for July 30, a week before the commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season, while the final of Women Euros comes up July 31.

This year’s tie comes a week earlier than how it was last year to accommodate the November-December Qatar World Cup schedule.

Leicester overcame Manchester City 1-0 in last year’s fixture that took place August.

The Premier League season will begin a week after the Community Shield on 6 August.

It will then pause after matchday 16 on the weekend of 12-13 November before resuming on 26 December, eight days after the World Cup final.