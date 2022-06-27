By Emmanuel Okogba

With over five first team players out of the door already, Manchester United does not look like they are ready to hit the brakes on offloading players, just yet.

Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard are more key players leaving the club this summer and more may just follow.

As common practice, the arrival of Erik Ten Hag is expected to ring in new changes. An underwhelming performance saw United finish sixth and out of the Champions League qualification zone and the new manager has a huge task of rebuilding a team that can really compete.

Vanguard has learnt that defender Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial are among the fresh set of players the club is looking at letting go, although a concrete offer has not been made.

Ten Hag arrived Man Utd’s training ground for the first time on Monday morning to begin his managerial reign.

There are suggestions as to who the club should bring in to begin the new chapter and Dutch midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, who’s currently with Barcelona is one of such names being put forward.

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan feels United signing Frenkie de Jong could be key to Erik ten Hag’s team.

De Jong was part of ten Hag’s team at Ajax that reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

“I think if he gets Frenkie [de Jong] then he can start changing the style. And I think if he get Frenkie de Jong, he might also get Christian Eriksen over the line, because Eriksen is a player who’s on a free (transfer). So if you look at the huge figure de Jong will cost, the free transfer of Eriksen makes two players for a reasonable price at the end of the day.

“United have not seen a single signing because that’s the one they need to get first.” He told Football Daily.