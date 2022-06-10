An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Friday, ordered that a 43-year-old man, Saheed Adedokun, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping his neighbour.

The police charged Adedokun with rape.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Adedokun for want in jurisdiction, ordered he should be remanded at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Idowu directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution ( DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until August 8 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that Adedokun on June 4 raped his 24-year-old neighbour.

Oladoyin said Adedokun tied her hands and gagged her.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2,000.(NAN)